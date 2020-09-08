EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/09/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) publication of a staff working evaluation document relating to the Vertical Restraints Block Exemption, (ii) the launch of a consultation on State aid rules for the deployment of broadband networks, and (iii) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic.
