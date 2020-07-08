Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/07/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/07/2020)
Published on: 08 July 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/07/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the General Court’s judgment in Case T- 758/14 RENV Infineon Technologies v Commission (ii) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, (iii) the launch of a consultation on the prolongation of the SGEI de minimis Regulation and a time-bound derogation for undertakings in difficulty, and (iv) publication of a Communication regarding the extension and prolongation of numerous State aid guidelines. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure