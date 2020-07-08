EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/07/2020)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the General Court’s judgment in Case T- 758/14 RENV Infineon Technologies v Commission (ii) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic, (iii) the launch of a consultation on the prolongation of the SGEI de minimis Regulation and a time-bound derogation for undertakings in difficulty, and (iv) publication of a Communication regarding the extension and prolongation of numerous State aid guidelines.
