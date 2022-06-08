LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/06/2022)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/06/2022)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the General Court’s judgment dismissing actions against the Commission’s decision relating to UK CFC tax exemptions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

