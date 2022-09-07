LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/09/2022)

Published on: 07 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the (1) General Courts judgment dismissing an action against modifications to Italian capacity mechanism, and (2) General Court’s judgment dismissing an action regarding rents and taxes not paid on advertising panels in Brussels. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

