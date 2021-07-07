EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/07/2021)

NOTE—For a summary of Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments in relation to antitrust investigations, exceptions/exemptions and State aid investigations, see further, Coronavirus (COVID-19)—global behavioural, exemptions and State aid case tracker

The Commission has issued a decision under the State aid Temporary Framework approving a Romanian scheme (€1.15m) to support airlines in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, press release

NOTE—For all ongoing EU competition law legislative, guidance and other policy developments, see further, EU competition law—legislation and policy tracker

The Commission has published its Report on Competition Policy for 2020, which presents the key policy and legislative initiatives undertaken last year, as well as a selection of decisions adopted—see further, press release and report

State aid

Commission publishes results of evaluation of EU State aid rules for deployment of broadband networks

The Commission has published a Commission Staff Working Document summarising the results of an evaluation of the State aid rules for the deployment of broadband networks: (i) the Broadband Guidelines and (ii) the corresponding provisions of the General Block Exemption Regulation (GBER). The evaluation concludes that, overall, the existing rules work well and are fit for purpose. However, some adjustments may be necessary to adapt the current rules to recent technological progress and to align them with the current EU policy objectives, in particular the EU 2025 Gigabit Society and 2030 Digital Compass—see further, press release

NOTE—For all ongoing EU competition law legislative, guidance and other policy developments, see further, EU competition law—legislation and policy tracker