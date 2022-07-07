EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/07/2022)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the (1) Commission’s decision to issue a statement of objections to Alcogroup and Agroetanol over alleged ethanol benchmarks cartel, (2) an opinion from Advocate General Rantos suggesting that the General Court’s judgment should be upheld regarding the Commission’s decision finding an infringement of Article 102 TFEU in the Baltic rail market, and (3) ) the Court of Justice’s judgment finding that EU law does not provide the right to challenge how the highest Italian national court applied an earlier Court of Justice judgment. or to read the full analysis.