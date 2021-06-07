menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/06/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/06/2021)
Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/06/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • State aid
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to launch a consultation on draft Climate, Energy and Environmental State aid Guidelines, and (ii) the Commission’s invitation to comment on the inception impact assessment of the review of the Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More