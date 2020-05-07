Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/05/2020)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/05/2020)
Published on: 07 May 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (07/05/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

EU competition law developments for 07/05/2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal