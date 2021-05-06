EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/05/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) publication by the Commission of a Staff Working Document summarising the findings of the evaluation of rules on horizontal agreements between companies, and (ii) an opinion from Advocate General Bobek in which he suggests that claimants seeking damages in air cargo cartel can seek damages before a national court for conduct that took place before Regulation 1/2003 came into force. or to read the full analysis.