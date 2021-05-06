Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/05/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/05/2021)
Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/05/2021)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) publication by the Commission of a Staff Working Document summarising the findings of the evaluation of rules on horizontal agreements between companies, and (ii) an opinion from Advocate General Bobek in which he suggests that claimants seeking damages in air cargo cartel can seek damages before a national court for conduct that took place before Regulation 1/2003 came into force. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More