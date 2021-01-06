EU Competition law—daily round-up (06/01/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) publication by the General Court of an order removing interim measures imposed on Broadcom requiring it to suspend loyalty clauses in chipset-distribution contracts, and (ii) the Commission’s decision to issue an invitation to comment on an inception impact assessment as part of a process that aims at ensuring that the EU competition rules do not stand in the way of collective bargaining for those who need it. or to read the full analysis.