LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (05/11/2021)

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (05/11/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More