EU Competition law—daily round-up (05/10/2020)

Published on: 05 October 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) judgments from the General Court (i) rejecting a challenge against the Commission’s prohibition of Croatian cement merger, (i) partially upholding appeals by French supermarkets concerning part of the Commission’s dawn raid decisions and (ii) partially upholding appeals regarding French State aid to IFP. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

