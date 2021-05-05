Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (05/05/2021)

Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FDI
  • State aid
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) Commission proposals for a new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market, and (ii) a judgment from the General Court in which it partially upheld an appeal concerning compensation granted to Post Danmark for its universal service obligation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

