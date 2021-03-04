Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (04/03/2021)

Published on: 04 March 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • State aid
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to launch an investigation into possible anticompetitive conduct by Teva in relation to a multiple sclerosis medicine, and (ii) a judgment from the Court of Justice in which it annulled the General Court’s judgment concerning the Commission’s decision that tax privileges to Spanish football clubs breached State aid rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

