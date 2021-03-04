EU Competition law—daily round-up (04/03/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to launch an investigation into possible anticompetitive conduct by Teva in relation to a multiple sclerosis medicine, and (ii) a judgment from the Court of Justice in which it annulled the General Court’s judgment concerning the Commission’s decision that tax privileges to Spanish football clubs breached State aid rules.
