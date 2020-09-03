EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/09/2020)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the dismissal of and appeal by the Dutch association of landowners over the annulment of State aid approval for funding for the purchase of land for nature conservation, (ii) Advocate General Pitruzzela recommending Member States should have a degree of flexibility to interpret time limits in antitrust investigations, (iii) Advocate General Pitruzzela recommending the dismissal of Recyclex’s appeal against car battery recycling cartel fine, (iv) Advocate General Kokott recommending Denmark TV 2 pay illegality interest on State aid received to fund a designated SGE, and (v) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or to read the full analysis.