EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/06/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) Advocate General Pitruzzella’s opinion recommending that the fines imposed in the Commission’s optical disk drives cartel decision should be upheld in numerous appeals, and (ii) a judgment from the Court of Justice which dismissed Recyclex’s appeal of the Commission’s infringement decision regarding the fines it received for its participation in the car battery recycling cartel (Case AT.40018).
