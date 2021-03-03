Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/03/2021)

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (03/03/2021)
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a judgment from the Court of Justice in which it suggested that Poste Italiane’s processing of tax payments could amount to State aid. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

