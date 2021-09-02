LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/09/2021)

Published on: 02 September 2021
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/09/2021)
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (1) two opinions delivered by AG Bobek which provide clarification on the application of the principle of double jeopardy under the Charter of Fundamental Rights, (2) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal against the Commission’s decision approving UK aid establishing a ‘capacity market’ to ensure the supply of electricity, and (3) a judgment from the Court of Justice partially upholding two appeals against State aid granted by German in respect of the Nürburgring racetrack. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

