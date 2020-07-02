Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/07/2020)

  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/07/2020)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the Commission’s decision to prolong certain State aid rules and make adjustments to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and (ii) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

