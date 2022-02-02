EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/02/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the General Court’s judgment dismissing Scania’s action and upholding fine for its participation in the trucks cartel, (2) the General Court judgment dismissing an action against the Commission’s Gazprom commitment decision, and (3) the General Court’s judgment upholding an action against the Commission’s rejection of Gazprom complaint or to read the full analysis.