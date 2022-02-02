LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (02/02/2021)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the General Court’s judgment dismissing Scania’s action and upholding fine for its participation in the trucks cartel, (2) the General Court judgment dismissing an action against the Commission’s Gazprom commitment decision, and (3) the General Court’s judgment upholding an action against the Commission’s rejection of Gazprom complaint or take a trial to read the full analysis.

BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 ('IP completion day') marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

This Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Private nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant's enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

