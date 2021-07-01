menu-search
EU Competition law—daily round-up (01/07/2021)

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) an opinion from Advocate General Szpunar suggesting upholding and setting aside the General Court's judgment which upheld an appeal against the Commission decision ordering the recovery of an arbitration award in Romania based on facts predating Romania’s accession to the EU, and (ii) an opinion from Advocate General Pitruzzella which provides guidance on the appropriate method of calculating penalties when a Member State is in breach of Article 206(2) TFEU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

