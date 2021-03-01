Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (01/03/2021)

Published on: 01 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest Commission decisions under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

