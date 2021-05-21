menu-search
EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs

Published on: 21 May 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: EU companies will soon receive updated international data-transfer tools after a committee of the EU’s governments unanimously approved the European Commission's draft proposals for standard contractual clauses (SCCs), MLex has learned. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

