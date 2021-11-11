LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Commission publishes final draft RTS under SFDR

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • October Taxonomy RTS
  • Main proposals
  • 1. Disclosure of the environmental objectives contributed to
  • 2. The extent to which investments are taxonomy-aligned
  • 3. How the investments are taxonomy-aligned—‘do no significant harm’
  • 4. Treatment of sovereign bonds
  • 5. Consideration (or not) of principal adverse impacts
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Ciara O’Leary and Mikhaelle Schiappacasse, partners, Arne Bolch, national partner, and Philippa List, professional support lawyer of Dechert LLP analyse the main changes that the final draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 (SFDR) introduced as compared to the original proposals set out in the March Taxonomy Produced in partnership with Ciara O’Leary, Mikhaelle Schiappacasse, Arne Bolch, and Philippa List of Dechert LLP. RTS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

