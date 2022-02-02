LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU clean jet-fuel mandate gathers supporters while negotiations remain sluggish

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: A draft EU mandate for clean aviation fuel got a push on 1 February 2022, with several Member States, airlines and NGOs calling for tougher rules than those proposed by the European Commission in 2021. Nonetheless, negotiations are progressing slowly in the European Parliament and in the Council of the EU, representing the EU’s 27 governments, with first results only expected around summer 2022, MLex understands. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

