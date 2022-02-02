EU clean jet-fuel mandate gathers supporters while negotiations remain sluggish

Article summary

MLex: A draft EU mandate for clean aviation fuel got a push on 1 February 2022, with several Member States, airlines and NGOs calling for tougher rules than those proposed by the European Commission in 2021. Nonetheless, negotiations are progressing slowly in the European Parliament and in the Council of the EU, representing the EU’s 27 governments, with first results only expected around summer 2022, MLex understands. or to read the full analysis.