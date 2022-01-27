EU clean hydrogen developers should get missing rules on power capacity by end of March

MLex: EU rules determining when hydrogen can be considered “renewable" are now expected to be proposed by the European Commission by the end of March 2022 , MLex has learned. Clean hydrogen developers see the legislation as the key to unlock investment in the sector, but have been kept on tenterhooks by EU policymakers.
