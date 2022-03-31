EU classification of renewable hydrogen delayed to mid-2022

MLex:EU secondary legislation defining the types of hydrogen that can be considered renewable is set for another delay and is now scheduled to be published by mid-year, MLex understands. The ‘additionality’ delegated act under the Renewable Energy Directive will lay out criteria for hydrogen producers to prove that electricity that they use in their operations is directly generated from renewables and not sourced from the power grid.
