Legal News

EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says

Published on: 07 февраля 2022
Published by: MLex
  • EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says
  • To regulate or not to regulate?

Article summary

MLex: Methane emissions could come under the EU's planned carbon border levy in the future, a European Commission official said on 3 February 2022, after emissions related to the imports of fossil gas into the bloc were largely let off the hook under a draft regulation on energy-related methane emissions. The Commission has refrained from imposing monitoring and mitigation obligations on foreign companies, an area that EU lawmakers will aim to strengthen when scrutinising the draft legislation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

