EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says

MLex: Methane emissions could come under the EU's planned carbon border levy in the future, a European Commission official said on 3 February 2022, after emissions related to the imports of fossil gas into the bloc were largely let off the hook under a draft regulation on energy-related methane emissions. The Commission has refrained from imposing monitoring and mitigation obligations on foreign companies, an area that EU lawmakers will aim to strengthen when scrutinising the draft legislation.
