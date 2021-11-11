LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU carbon border levy should apply sooner, lead lawmaker urges

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: MLex
  • World Trade Organization compliance
  • Free Emissions Trading System permits

Article summary

MLex; The EU’s planned levy on carbon-intensive imports should apply a year earlier than proposed by the European Commission, according to a leading EU lawmaker. Karin Karlsbro, one of the European Parliament’s lead negotiators, said the EU should start charging the levy from 2025 instead of 2026 to faster address the ‘alarming’ climate change crisis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

