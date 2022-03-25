LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Emissions trading

Legal News

EU carbon border levy may apply to all exporters, except in extreme cases, lead lawmaker states

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: MLex
  • EU carbon border levy may apply to all exporters, except in extreme cases, lead lawmaker states
  • Change of plans
  • Regulatory loggerheads
  • Centralisation or decentralisation?

Article summary

MLex: Exporters from developing countries to the EU shouldn't expect to see exemptions from a planned carbon border levy in the European Parliament's negotiating stance on the file, Mohammed Chahim, the lawmaker leading negotiations, has said. He added that a ‘force majeure’ clause for countries at war is also being considered. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More