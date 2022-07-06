LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU car hire brokers faulted for insurance disclosure failings

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The European Commission has told the EU's national insurance regulators to scrutinise car rental broker websites after it found that most of the sites it screened violated consumer protection rules by failing to provide full information on coverage. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

