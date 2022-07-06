EU car hire brokers faulted for insurance disclosure failings

Law360, London: The European Commission has told the EU's national insurance regulators to scrutinise car rental broker websites after it found that most of the sites it screened violated consumer protection rules by failing to provide full information on coverage.
