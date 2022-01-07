LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU businesses wait to see if data law will make sharing mandatory

Published on: 07 January 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: As businesses look to February 2022 for clarity on whether new EU legislation will force them to share more data with other companies and with public bodies, they may take hope from the strength of opposition voiced by the private sector. But while a European Commission call for feedback on its forthcoming Data Act saw companies push back on mandatory data sharing, other organisations offered less confrontational responses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

