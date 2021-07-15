menu-search
Legal News

EU boosts 2030 renewable energy goal, tightens rules for biomass, industry

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: EU energy companies and fuel makers face a tougher EU-wide target for clean energy use of 40% for 2030 under a revamped Renewable Energy Directive proposed by the European Commission on 14 July 2021. The update also seeks to impose sustainability criteria on small biomass-based power plants and to introduce new clean-energy obligations on industries and transport, including usage quotas for renewables-based hydrogen. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

