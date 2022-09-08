LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Disputes and regulatory enforcement / Disputes and regulatory enforcement

Legal News

EU bans Illumina’s US$8bn acquisition of Grail

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • EU bans Illumina’s US$8bn acquisition of Grail

Article summary

Law360: The EU's antitrust watchdog banned DNA sequencing giant Illumina's US$8bn reacquisition of medical testing company Grail Inc on 6 September 2022, indicating that it will order the companies to unwind the completed deal to protect competition for new cancer screening tests. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Precedents
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Precedents
View More