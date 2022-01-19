EU banks to get three-year extension of UK clearinghouse access, McGuinness says

Article summary

MLex: EU bankers can breathe a sigh of relief as they will continue to be able to access UK clearinghouses until June 2025, the European Commission’s Mairead McGuinness has said. The EU executive's lead financial services official had previously promised to extend an existing equivalence decision, which expires in June 2022, and which deems UK financial infrastructure laws to be up to EU norms. or to read the full analysis.