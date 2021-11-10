EU banks behind payment initiative must show it is innovative and worthwhile

MLex: EU banks will have a tough time securing state funds for a new European Payments Initiative designed to compete with Visa and Mastercard, even with hopes lifted by a supportive statement from a group of finance ministers released on 9 November 2021. Looking to assemble hundreds of millions of euros, they will need to convince the EU’s antitrust enforcer that the idea is both strategic and innovative—and persuade cash-strapped governments that it is worth the money.
