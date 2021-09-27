LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU—arbitration not exempt from State aid review

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The General Court of the European Union ruled on 22 September 2021 that the European Commission (the Commission) should have investigated further into an arbitration panel’s decision to set low electricity rates for an aluminium producer, holding the arbitral tribunal should have been treated as a state actor under State aid rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

