EU approves $US 30bn Aon-Willis merger with conditions

Published on: 12 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The European Commission gave its conditional approval on 9 July 2021 to the $US 30bn merger between Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson, ending a six-month antitrust probe and shifting the focus to the November 2021 legal contest in the US or take a trial to read the full analysis.

