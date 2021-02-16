Sign-in Help
EU accepts Aspen offer to slash prices on cancer drugs

Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The EU’s antitrust enforcers accepted Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd’s offer to lower prices of six cancer medications by an average of 73% on 10 February 2021, saying the concessions would provide ‘fast, lasting and tangible changes’ to remedy concerns over excessive pricing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

