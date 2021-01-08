ET Presidents: tribunal hearings generally to be held remotely during lockdown

Article summary

Employment analysis: As a result of the latest national lockdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, employment tribunals are generally to facilitate hearings being held remotely (either wholly or in part) and to hold in person hearings only where necessary in the interests of justice, according to messages sent out to Employment Tribunal National User Group members by the President of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales, Judge Barry Clarke, and by the President of Employment Tribunals (Scotland), Judge Shona Simon. or to read the full analysis.