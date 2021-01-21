ET Presidents: masks to be worn in ET hearings except for the panel and those addressing the ET

Article summary

Employment analysis: Employment judges and members should strongly encourage the wearing of masks/face coverings by everyone in a tribunal hearing room, except for the panel members (including the judge) and a person who is directly addressing the tribunal, according to a message sent out to the Employment Tribunal National User Group members by the President of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales, Judge Barry Clarke, and by the President of Employment Tribunals (Scotland), Judge Shona Simon. or to read the full analysis.