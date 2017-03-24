Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Pre-action / Jurisdiction

Legal News

Establishing domicile of choice in divorce proceedings (U v J)

Establishing domicile of choice in divorce proceedings (U v J)
Published on: 24 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Establishing domicile of choice in divorce proceedings (U v J)
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise? Why is it significant?
  • What did the court decide? How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?
  • How does this case fit in with other developments in this area of the law?

Article summary

Family analysis: How does the law of domicile apply to non-residents in divorce proceedings? In U v J the High Court considered whether the English courts have jurisdiction to hear divorce proceedings where neither party is currently resident in the UK. Clare Renton, barrister at 29 Bedford Row, examines how the judge came to the decision to allow the case to be heard in the petitioner’s domicile of choice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More