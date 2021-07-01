menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement

Legal News

Establishing change of use to dwellinghouse post subdivision of unit—planning enforcement—revisiting Doncaster MBC & Van Dyck and Welwyn Hatfield (Bansal v Secretary of State HCLG)

Establishing change of use to dwellinghouse post subdivision of unit—planning enforcement—revisiting Doncaster MBC & Van Dyck and Welwyn Hatfield (Bansal v Secretary of State HCLG)
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Establishing change of use to dwellinghouse post subdivision of unit—planning enforcement—revisiting Doncaster MBC & Van Dyck and Welwyn Hatfield (Bansal v Secretary of State HCLG)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case goes back to the often thorny issue of the interplay between the creation of a dwellinghouse and its ‘use’ as such in order to establish material change of use for the requisite four-year immunity period from enforcement under section 171B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990). In doing so the judge, Mrs Justice Lang, went back to consider the established cases in this context when looking at the subdivision of a single dwelling to two or more units ie, Doncaster MBC and Van Dyck v Secretary of State for the Environment; together with Impey v Secretary of State for the Environment and Welwyn Hatfield Council v Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government on how operational development affects change of use, and contrasts this with the need for continuous residential use or occupation as per the judgment in Swale BC v FSS & Less. Written by Celina Colquhoun, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More