Establishing a constructive trust in an insolvency context (Lowe and another v Lloyds Bank Commercial Finance Ltd and another)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article discusses a recent High Court decision which reviewed and applied the requirements for the creation of a constructive trust over funds which would otherwise form part of an insolvent estate. Against a backdrop of impending litigation between them concerning alleged breaches of contract, the joint administrators of a company and MUFG Bank Ltd disputed the proper status of approximately £125,000 held by Lloyds Bank in an invoice factoring facility account held in the company’s name. Deputy ICCJ Frith’s decision is a helpful summary of the relevant principles in determining whether a trust exists, and how it interacts with the relevant insolvency scheme. Written by Ali Tabari, barrister, at St Philips Chambers. or to read the full analysis.