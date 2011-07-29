Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

ESMA publishes responses received to consultation on technical advice on possible delegated acts concerning the Prospectus Directive

ESMA publishes responses received to consultation on technical advice on possible delegated acts concerning the Prospectus Directive
Published on: 29 July 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ESMA publishes responses received to consultation on technical advice on possible delegated acts concerning the Prospectus Directive

Article summary

ESMA has published the responses received to its consultation on the technical advice it proposes to give the European Commission on a number of possible delegated acts or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
4 News
View More