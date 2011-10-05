Sign-in Help
ESMA publishes final technical advice on amendments to Prospectus Directive

Published on: 05 October 2011
On 4 October 2011, ESMA published its final technical advice to the European Commission on Directive 2010/73/EU, which amends the Prospectus Directive, following a period of consultation with market participants or take a trial to read the full analysis.

