Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

ESMA notice—prospectus information only available from national competent authorities

ESMA notice—prospectus information only available from national competent authorities
Published on: 23 February 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ESMA notice—prospectus information only available from national competent authorities

Article summary

Until further notice, ESMA will not be providing information on approved prospectuses—information will only be available from national competent authorities or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More