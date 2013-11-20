Sign-in Help
ESMA calls for consistency in takeover situations

Published on: 20 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Why has ESMA issued this statement on shareholder cooperation now?
  • What is the guidance in ESMA’s statement aimed at clarifying?
  • Does the statement apply to UK takeovers and decisions that the Takeover Panel will make?

Article summary

Corporate analysis: Are we heading towards a consistent approach to shareholder cooperation in takeovers? Louise Wolfson, partner in the corporate team at Pinsent Masons, believes the recent statement from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will give shareholders confidence in the approach they can expect from national authorities across the European Economic Area (EEA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

