Home / Local Government / Public procurement / Pre-procurement considerations

Legal News

ESG and UK public procurement—carbon reduction requirements

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ESG and UK public procurement—carbon reduction requirements
  • Key aspects of the Public Procurement Notice
  • Action plan
  • How does PPN 06/21 work?
  • Practical considerations
  • Sustained promotion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) values in public procurement

Article summary

Public Law analysis: As part of national plans to cut carbon emissions, the UK Cabinet Office released a Procurement Policy Note (PPN 06/21) on 5 June 2021. This mandates the assessment of Carbon Reduction Plans by UK central government departments as part of the procurement of large public contracts. Warsha Kalé, James Harrison and Ross McKeown of Mayer Brown International LLP consider key aspects of PPN 06/21, practical considerations and an action plan for organisations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

