ESG and trusts

Published on: 11 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the ESG investment revolution?
  • Can trustees get involved in ESG investing?
  • What are the challenges and how can the risks be managed?
  • What about beneficiary views?
  • How can new trusts build ESG into their DNA?
  • What about existing trusts?
  • What does the future hold?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) is impacting trusts. Trustees may be under pressure to devote at least a portion of the trust fund to ESG investments. Sarah Aughwane and Olivia Turner of Withers LLP look at how trustees can get involved in ESG investing and the opportunities and challenges involved. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

